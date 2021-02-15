Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cigna by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.25. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

