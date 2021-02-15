Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

