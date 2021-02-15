Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $93.22 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

