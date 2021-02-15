Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $123.98 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.