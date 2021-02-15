Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.65.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

