Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.