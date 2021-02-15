Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $31.68 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36.

