Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $909,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $139.13 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $139.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25.

