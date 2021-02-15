Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 232,314 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.35.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

