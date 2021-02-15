Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 74.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $164.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $166.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

