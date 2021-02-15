Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,633.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $98.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.