Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 408.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $71.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

