Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Linde by 190.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $252.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.