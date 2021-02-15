Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,904 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 6.87% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NUHY stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.