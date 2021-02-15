Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $154.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.