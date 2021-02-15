Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32.

