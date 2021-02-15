Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,812 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $155.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

