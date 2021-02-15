Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 240.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 231.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

