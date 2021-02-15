Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.