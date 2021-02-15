Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $153.48 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

