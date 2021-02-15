Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock opened at $260.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

