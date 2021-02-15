Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 114.9% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.45 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

