Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 60,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

