Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,738,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $45.44 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.