Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,954 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,971,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

