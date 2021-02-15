Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $525,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $496,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $35.34 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

