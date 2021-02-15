Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,662 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 119,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.