Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

