Camden National Bank Sells 9,104 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,135,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

