Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 237.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

