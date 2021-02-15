Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,220.00

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (LON:CGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($29.00) and last traded at GBX 2,220 ($29.00), with a volume of 5025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($28.22).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,027.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,740.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

