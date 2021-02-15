Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 7,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

