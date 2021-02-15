Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 3.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $365.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

