Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Cannae has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

