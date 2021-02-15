Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,040,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 14th total of 31,910,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $40.31 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.