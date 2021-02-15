Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $166.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

