Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HP. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

