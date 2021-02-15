Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $118.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

