Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.90. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

