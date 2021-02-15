Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $93.24.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

