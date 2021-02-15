Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy comprises 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR stock traded up $24.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,034.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,619.25 and a beta of 1.59.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total transaction of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 156,350 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,781 in the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

