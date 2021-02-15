Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 7.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 341,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,279. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.