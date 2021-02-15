Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 10.28% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,807. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

