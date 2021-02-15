Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.04. 12,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

