Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 75,234 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Acacia Research comprises 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.62% of Acacia Research worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 39.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 551,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 764.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 540,537 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.00. 28,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,341. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $394.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.