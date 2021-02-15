Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 6.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $819,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,909 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after acquiring an additional 347,494 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

ABT traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.23. 247,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,503. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.