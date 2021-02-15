Carbon Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $538,193.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00087809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00419676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00179763 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

