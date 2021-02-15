Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $27.24 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.24 billion and $8.26 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043762 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00319455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002581 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008847 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

