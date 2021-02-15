Carry (CRE) Market Cap Tops $37.34 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $37.34 million and approximately $25.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00170825 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,904,757,417 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

