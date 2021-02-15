Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,341 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 7.66% of Cars.com worth $58,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $891.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

